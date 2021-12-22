DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $13.63. DZS shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 172,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get DZS alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.