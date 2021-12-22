Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.68. 5,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,946,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
