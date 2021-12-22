Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.68. 5,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,946,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

