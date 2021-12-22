Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

