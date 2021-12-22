Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

