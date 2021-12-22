Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 345,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152,421 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

