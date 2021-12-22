Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $231,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $606.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $622.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

