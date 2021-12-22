Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

