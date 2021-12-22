Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 494,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $7,372,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

