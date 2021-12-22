Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

