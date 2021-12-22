Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.