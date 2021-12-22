Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

