Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

