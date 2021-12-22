Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

