Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 930 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.