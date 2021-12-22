Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

