Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,005.3% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

