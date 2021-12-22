Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Purchases $542,800.43 in Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52.
Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 11,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
