DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.
Shares of DTF stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
