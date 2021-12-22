DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of DTF stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

