DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

