DPRating Price Up 7.1% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. DPRating has a market capitalization of $596,558.34 and $29,720.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006684 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

