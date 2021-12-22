Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,559 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for 7.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $192,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.