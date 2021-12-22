Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 12.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

ITOT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. 30,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,580. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

