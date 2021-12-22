Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

