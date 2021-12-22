Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 682,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

