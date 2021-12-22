Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

