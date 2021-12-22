Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lifted by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 3.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $135.92. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

