Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,611.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $37,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

