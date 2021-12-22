DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

