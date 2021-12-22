Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 7.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $70.90. 138,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,639,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

