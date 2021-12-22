Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.02. 2,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.