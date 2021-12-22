Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.02. 2,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,469,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,870,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

