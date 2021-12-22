Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

