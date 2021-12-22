Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,595.61

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,595.61 ($47.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,020.50 ($53.12). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 4,013 ($53.02), with a volume of 1,764,559 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.13) to GBX 4,770 ($63.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.81) to GBX 4,470 ($59.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($47.30) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.47) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.43) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,988 ($52.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,778.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,595.61.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.03) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($10,925.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

