DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,364. The stock has a market cap of $889.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.50 and a beta of -0.29. DHT has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DHT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

