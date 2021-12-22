Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.74.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.