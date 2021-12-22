Devery (EVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,998.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Devery has a market capitalization of $161,545.27 and approximately $4,998.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00209396 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

