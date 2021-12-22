Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($24.49) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.47 ($26.37).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.92 ($17.89) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.32.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

