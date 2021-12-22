Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,539.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($46.77).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.17) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

DLN traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,336 ($44.07). 130,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,833. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 71.86. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,982 ($39.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,393.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,518.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

