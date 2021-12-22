Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.26 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Dero has a total market capitalization of $133.26 million and $939,437.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.04 or 0.00024720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,072,768 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

