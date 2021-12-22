DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.79

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get DeNA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.