DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00377378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009367 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.43 or 0.01329306 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.