Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

