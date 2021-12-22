Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

