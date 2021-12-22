Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 275,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

