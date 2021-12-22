Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,332 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.48 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

