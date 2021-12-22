Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,829. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
