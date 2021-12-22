Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,829. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

