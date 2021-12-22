Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,515. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

