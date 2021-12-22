Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $557.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

