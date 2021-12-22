Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $393.60 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

