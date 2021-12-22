DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.