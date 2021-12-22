DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DVA traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,465. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

